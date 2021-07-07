Picton Mahoney Asset Management Invests $2.50 Million in Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCAQU)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCAQU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stratim Cloud Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Stratim Cloud Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Stratim Cloud Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Stratim Cloud Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $500,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stratim Cloud Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $507,000.

NASDAQ:SCAQU opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.97. Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $10.06.

Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

