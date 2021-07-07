Picton Mahoney Asset Management Invests $2.53 Million in Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,526,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COLIU. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colicity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,621,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colicity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,277,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new stake in shares of Colicity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,160,000. Silver Rock Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Colicity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,063,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Colicity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,943,000.

Get Colicity alerts:

Shares of COLIU stock opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. Colicity Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $10.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.04.

Colicity Inc is a Special Purpose Acquisition Company. It was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Colicity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colicity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.