Picton Mahoney Asset Management Invests $3.04 Million in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 33,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,044,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,669,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 4,733 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $349,000. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 54,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MNST shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.26.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $4,068,092.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,079.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $90.61 on Wednesday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $69.54 and a 1 year high of $99.24. The firm has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.87.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

