Picton Mahoney Asset Management Makes New $2.74 Million Investment in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,435,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,565,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $356,000. 73.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director More Avery sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.66, for a total transaction of $3,699,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,725,893.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.67, for a total value of $79,047.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,667 shares of company stock worth $10,033,678. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SEDG. Citigroup began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $324.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $347.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.41.

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $274.79 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.37. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.33 and a 12-month high of $377.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.93.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.