Picton Mahoney Asset Management Makes New $2.88 Million Investment in Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOCU)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOCU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 290,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,878,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $125,000. S. Muoio & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $446,000.

NASDAQ PTOCU opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $10.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.95.

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify the business in the areas of InsurTech or insurance. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Ohio.

