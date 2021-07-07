Picton Mahoney Asset Management Makes New $2.94 Million Investment in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,936,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned 2.15% of CF Acquisition Corp. IV as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 1st quarter worth about $977,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 1st quarter worth about $3,969,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 1st quarter worth about $7,253,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,446,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 1st quarter valued at about $489,000.

Shares of CFIV stock opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $10.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.74.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

