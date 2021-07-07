Picton Mahoney Asset Management Makes New $2.98 Million Investment in Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,976,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of Slam in the 1st quarter worth $290,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Slam in the 1st quarter worth $309,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Slam in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Slam in the 1st quarter worth $4,187,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Slam in the 1st quarter worth $9,920,000.

Slam stock opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. Slam Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $10.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.99.

In related news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 149,000 shares of Slam stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total value of $1,487,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Slam Company Profile

Slam Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

