Picton Mahoney Asset Management Makes New $2.99 Million Investment in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:DCRCU)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:DCRCU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,988,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DCRCU. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,158,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $996,000. Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,732,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,992,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,943,000.

DCRCU stock opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.64. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $14.96.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company is based in Menlo Park, California.

