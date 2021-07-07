Picton Mahoney Asset Management Makes New Investment in Centricus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CENH)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Centricus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CENH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned 0.58% of Centricus Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

NASDAQ:CENH opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.87. Centricus Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.17.

Centricus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

