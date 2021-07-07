Picton Mahoney Asset Management Makes New Investment in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGAU)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGAU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LEGAU. Taal Capital Management LP bought a new position in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the first quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the first quarter valued at approximately $499,000.

Lead Edge Growth Opportunities stock opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.98. Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $10.35.

Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

