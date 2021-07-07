Picton Mahoney Asset Management Makes New Investment in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTR)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned approximately 0.87% of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $9,227,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $4,885,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $3,615,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $3,005,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,060,000. Institutional investors own 30.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSTR opened at $9.67 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.68. Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $9.80.

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, technology, consumer products, industrials, real estate services, financial services, hospitality, and entertainment sectors.

