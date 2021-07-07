Picton Mahoney Asset Management Purchases New Position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FWAA)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FWAA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned about 0.65% of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth about $25,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth about $107,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FWAA opened at $12.41 on Wednesday. Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $12.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.09.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

