Picton Mahoney Asset Management Purchases New Position in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPACU)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPACU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,971,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP bought a new stake in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000.

NASDAQ GPACU opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.93. Global Partner Acquisition Corp II has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $10.72.

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Rye Brook, New York.

