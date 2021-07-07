Picton Mahoney Asset Management Purchases New Shares in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,490,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned approximately 0.44% of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KVSC. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the first quarter valued at about $17,482,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the first quarter valued at about $9,990,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the first quarter valued at about $9,990,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the first quarter valued at about $7,470,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the first quarter valued at about $5,994,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III stock opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $10.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.99.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

