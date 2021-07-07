Picton Mahoney Asset Management Purchases Shares of 286,110 Edify Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EACPU)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Edify Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EACPU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 286,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EACPU. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edify Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $497,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Edify Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,303,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Edify Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,165,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Edify Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $746,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Edify Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $214,000.

Shares of EACPU stock opened at $9.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.96. Edify Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

Edify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

