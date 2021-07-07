Picton Mahoney Asset Management Purchases Shares of 300,000 Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BCYP)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BCYP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 300,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,945,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned approximately 2.03% of Big Cypress Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Big Cypress Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $6,744,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $5,892,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,510,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $246,000. Institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCYP stock opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.92. Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $10.75.

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It primarily focuses in the life science sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

