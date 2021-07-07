Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 150,000 Shares of Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVOKU)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management cut its stake in shares of Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVOKU) by 37.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Seven Oaks Acquisition were worth $2,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Seven Oaks Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Seven Oaks Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seven Oaks Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $144,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seven Oaks Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Seven Oaks Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $207,000.

OTCMKTS SVOKU opened at $10.41 on Wednesday. Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.98 and a one year high of $11.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.22.

Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

