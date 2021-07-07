Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 200,006 Shares of Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CTAC)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management reduced its position in Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CTAC) by 44.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 249,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,006 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned 0.75% of Cerberus Telecom Acquisition worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Cerberus Telecom Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Cerberus Telecom Acquisition by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 2,177,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,557,000 after buying an additional 946,390 shares in the last quarter. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cerberus Telecom Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $559,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Cerberus Telecom Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cerberus Telecom Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerberus Telecom Acquisition alerts:

CTAC stock opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $11.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.92.

Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in information and communications technology industry in the United States and other developed countries.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerberus Telecom Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.