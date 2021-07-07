Picton Mahoney Asset Management Takes $2.98 Million Position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,975,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIIIU. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,652,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,246,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,488,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $368,000.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III stock opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.99.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

