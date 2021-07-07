Picton Mahoney Asset Management Takes $2.99 Million Position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUU)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,994,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth about $5,988,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Silver Rock Financial LP purchased a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth about $5,976,000.

Shares of ANZUU opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.97. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $10.14.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

