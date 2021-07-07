Picton Mahoney Asset Management Takes $3 Million Position in Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,003,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned 3.94% of Goal Acquisitions at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goal Acquisitions in the 1st quarter valued at $1,446,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Goal Acquisitions in the 1st quarter valued at $2,247,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Goal Acquisitions in the 1st quarter valued at $2,418,000. 67.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 107,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $1,103,180.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 179,861 shares of company stock valued at $1,845,377.

PUCK opened at $9.66 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.65. Goal Acquisitions Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $9.93.

Goal Acquisitions Company Profile

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

