Picton Mahoney Asset Management Takes Position in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTDU)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTDU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACTDU. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth $164,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth $310,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $400,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $500,000.

Shares of ACTDU opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.09. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

