Picton Mahoney Asset Management Takes Position in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSSIU)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSSIU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FSSIU. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,526,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,585,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $197,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,919,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FSSIU opened at $10.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.21. Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25.

Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

