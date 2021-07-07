Picton Mahoney Asset Management Takes Position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,029,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned approximately 0.84% of Khosla Ventures Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $91,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KVSA stock opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $10.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.05.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

