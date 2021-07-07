Picton Mahoney Asset Management Takes Position in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NGCAU)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NGCAU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NGCAU. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $4,950,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $3,962,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $3,894,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $3,465,000. Finally, Silver Rock Financial LP purchased a new stake in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $2,967,000.

Shares of NGCAU opened at $10.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.19. NextGen Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $11.19.

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

