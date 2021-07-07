PieDAO DEFI++ (DEFI++) Trading 9.2% Higher This Week

PieDAO DEFI++ (CURRENCY:DEFI++) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 7th. PieDAO DEFI++ has a total market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $1,685.00 worth of PieDAO DEFI++ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PieDAO DEFI++ coin can now be bought for about $3.44 or 0.00010316 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PieDAO DEFI++ has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00048765 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.44 or 0.00130146 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.19 or 0.00168336 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,401.13 or 1.00064188 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.47 or 0.00972058 BTC.

PieDAO DEFI++ Profile

PieDAO DEFI++’s total supply is 335,150 coins. PieDAO DEFI++’s official Twitter account is @piedao_defi . PieDAO DEFI++’s official website is pools.piedao.org/#/pie/0x8d1ce361eb68e9e05573443c407d4a3bed23b033 . The official message board for PieDAO DEFI++ is medium.com/piedao

PieDAO DEFI++ Coin Trading

