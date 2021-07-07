Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires 3,212 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,522 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $6,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $203.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.70. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.65 and a twelve month high of $204.19. The stock has a market cap of $46.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.16.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 41.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous special dividend of $2.00. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 45.09%.

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total transaction of $4,500,579.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,077,651.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total value of $1,370,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 597,574 shares in the company, valued at $116,969,134.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,274 shares of company stock worth $6,228,147 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

