Pinebridge Investments L.P. Buys 5,585 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,585 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $7,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,505,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $492,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,191 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 156,985.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,141,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $556,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139,699 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,036,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $359,667,000 after acquiring an additional 49,122 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its position in Tractor Supply by 84.9% in the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,752,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $310,398,000 after acquiring an additional 805,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,042,286 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $184,568,000 after purchasing an additional 14,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,090,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,188 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,767,465.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,691.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,538,610. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.86.

Shares of TSCO opened at $186.40 on Wednesday. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $127.78 and a 52-week high of $200.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.03.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.20% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 30.28%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

