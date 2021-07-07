Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $7.25 Million Stock Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. trimmed its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 679,073 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 165,658 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned about 0.09% of Marathon Oil worth $7,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRO. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in Marathon Oil by 600.0% during the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $13.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.67. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $14.33.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 44.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.80%. On average, research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13.79%.

In other Marathon Oil news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $744,525.00. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $434,471.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 263,959 shares in the company, valued at $3,621,517.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 166,667 shares of company stock worth $1,926,896. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MRO shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Marathon Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.30.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

