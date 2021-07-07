Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.43.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 21.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,498,000 after acquiring an additional 13,068 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth $252,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter worth $2,655,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,080,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,771,000 after buying an additional 10,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PNFP opened at $86.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.38. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $32.80 and a fifty-two week high of $96.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $315.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.96 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 30.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.74%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

