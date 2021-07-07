PirateCash (PIRATE) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2,027.00

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 7th. PirateCash has a market cap of $917,548.08 and approximately $2,027.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PirateCash has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One PirateCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0356 or 0.00000102 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PirateCash alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 74.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000520 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000023 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PirateCash

PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 33,563,620 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PirateCash’s official website is piratecash.net. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PirateCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PirateCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PirateCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.