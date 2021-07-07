Pizza One Day Trading Volume Tops $2,942.00 (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 7th. Pizza has a total market capitalization of $1.58 million and approximately $2,942.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pizza coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0509 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pizza has traded down 3.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 37.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001218 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00008134 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $491.45 or 0.01420124 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00013175 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pizza Coin Profile

Pizza is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . The official website for Pizza is pizza.live

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pizza should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pizza using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

