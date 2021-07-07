Planet Green (NYSE:PLAG) Shares Down 2.4%

Shares of Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PLAG) were down 2.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.59 and last traded at $1.60. Approximately 45,826 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 198,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.64.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Planet Green (NYSE:PLAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.24 million during the quarter. Planet Green had a negative return on equity of 48.27% and a negative net margin of 237.16%.

In other Planet Green news, CEO Bin Zhou bought 1,320,000 shares of Planet Green stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $3,300,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,942,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,355,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 14.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Planet Green during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Planet Green during the first quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Planet Green during the first quarter valued at $49,000. 0.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Planet Green (NYSE:PLAG)

Planet Green Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, grows, manufactures, and distributes Cyan brick, black, and green tea in China. It also engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of chemical products, including formaldehyde, urea formaldehyde adhesive, methylal, ethanol fuel, fuel additives, and clean fuel.

