Plasma Finance 24 Hour Volume Hits $165,849.00 (PPAY)

Plasma Finance (CURRENCY:PPAY) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. Plasma Finance has a market capitalization of $5.33 million and $165,849.00 worth of Plasma Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Plasma Finance has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. One Plasma Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0433 or 0.00000125 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002883 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00049988 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.34 or 0.00133511 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.60 or 0.00165972 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,751.55 or 1.00131376 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $339.59 or 0.00978468 BTC.

About Plasma Finance

Plasma Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,116,295 coins. Plasma Finance’s official Twitter account is @plasma_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Plasma Finance’s official message board is medium.com/plasmapay . The official website for Plasma Finance is plasma.finance

Plasma Finance Coin Trading

