PlayGame 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2,126.00 (PXG)

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 7th. PlayGame has a market cap of $358,384.21 and $2,126.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayGame coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PlayGame has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00058167 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003343 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00018969 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $311.71 or 0.00933515 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000349 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00045386 BTC.

About PlayGame

PXG is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. PlayGame’s official website is its.playgame.com . The official message board for PlayGame is medium.com/playgame-pxg . PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

PlayGame Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayGame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

