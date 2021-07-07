Playgroundz (IOG) Price Reaches $0.0080 on Exchanges

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. Playgroundz has a market capitalization of $228,105.59 and $1,725.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Playgroundz coin can now be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Playgroundz has traded 41.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002898 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00049917 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.89 or 0.00132970 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.16 or 0.00165626 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,568.34 or 1.00157931 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $340.85 or 0.00987582 BTC.

Playgroundz Coin Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. The official website for Playgroundz is www.playgroundz.io . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Playgroundz is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog

Playgroundz Coin Trading

