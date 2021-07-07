Playtika Holding Corp.’s (NASDAQ:PLTK) Lock-Up Period Will End on July 14th

Playtika’s (NASDAQ:PLTK) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, July 14th. Playtika had issued 69,500,000 shares in its public offering on January 15th. The total size of the offering was $1,876,500,000 based on an initial share price of $27.00. After the expiration of Playtika’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Playtika in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Playtika from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Playtika from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.42.

PLTK stock opened at $22.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.64. Playtika has a fifty-two week low of $22.54 and a fifty-two week high of $36.06. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion and a PE ratio of 95.50.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $638.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.07 million. Playtika’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Playtika will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Playtika during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Playtika during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Playtika during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Playtika during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Playtika during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.64% of the company’s stock.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

