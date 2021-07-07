Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI) Trading Up 0.6%

Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI)’s stock price was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.76 and last traded at $9.76. Approximately 11,269 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 19,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

About Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI)

Plum Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

