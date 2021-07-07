PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Shares Bought by K2 Principal Fund L.P.

K2 Principal Fund L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of PNM Resources worth $3,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PNM. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 1,291.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PNM Resources by 176.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Chicago Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PNM Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in PNM Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in PNM Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNM traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.84. The company had a trading volume of 843 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,272. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.53. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.30 and a 52 week high of $50.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.22.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $364.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PNM shares. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Williams Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.20.

PNM Resources Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

