Po.et Hits Market Cap of $314,819.31 (POE)

Po.et (CURRENCY:POE) traded 27.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 7th. One Po.et coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Po.et has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. Po.et has a total market cap of $314,819.31 and approximately $196.00 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Po.et alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00058211 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003352 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00018867 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.87 or 0.00931587 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000350 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00045221 BTC.

Po.et Coin Profile

Po.et (CRYPTO:POE) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins. The Reddit community for Po.et is /r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Po.et’s official website is po.et . Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Po.et is an Ethereum-based decentralized ledger built to track ownership and attribution for digital creative assets. It allows users to generate immutable and timestamped titles for creative works and register their assets to the Po.et network. Po.et also gives both publishers and content creators the tools to automate the licensing process without relying on any third parties, making the process cheaper and simple. POE is an ERC20 Ethereum-based token that represents a proportional share of the fees and revenue generated from the commercial applications built on top of the Po.et protocol, including generating content licenses and processing license payments among others. “

Po.et Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Po.et directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Po.et should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Po.et using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Po.et Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Po.et and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.