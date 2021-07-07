Polkadot Achieves Market Cap of $16.24 Billion (DOT)

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded 9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. During the last seven days, Polkadot has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar. Polkadot has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion and $1.26 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkadot coin can currently be purchased for about $16.94 or 0.00048994 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polkadot Coin Profile

Polkadot was first traded on August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,089,389,628 coins and its circulating supply is 958,665,471 coins. The official website for Polkadot is polkadot.network . The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Polkadot is medium.com/polkadot-network . Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Polkadot Coin Trading

