PolkaFoundry Price Up 1.5% Over Last Week (PKF)

PolkaFoundry (CURRENCY:PKF) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. Over the last seven days, PolkaFoundry has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. PolkaFoundry has a market capitalization of $4.10 million and $102,071.00 worth of PolkaFoundry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PolkaFoundry coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000524 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PolkaFoundry alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00059091 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003334 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00019200 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.52 or 0.00933576 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000353 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00045343 BTC.

PolkaFoundry Coin Profile

PolkaFoundry (PKF) is a coin. PolkaFoundry’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,872,084 coins. PolkaFoundry’s official Twitter account is @polkafoundry

According to CryptoCompare, “PolkaFoundry is a one-stop dApp factory providing interoperability with DeFi and Web 3.0 ecosystems by leveraging the Polkadot multi-chain blockchain. It’s optimized to tackle various real-world problems, especially those related to dapp UX, to the highest standard of practice and efficiency demanded from the non-stop technological industry nowadays. The platform consists of a public blockchain (the PolkaFoundry blockchain) plus several dapp developer support services, including identity service (PolkaID), document storage service (DocuGuard), and Oracle service (Decentralized Gate). “

Buying and Selling PolkaFoundry

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaFoundry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolkaFoundry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PolkaFoundry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PolkaFoundry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolkaFoundry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.