Polkamarkets (POLK) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $87,046.00

Polkamarkets (CURRENCY:POLK) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. During the last week, Polkamarkets has traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Polkamarkets coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000712 BTC on popular exchanges. Polkamarkets has a total market cap of $10.11 million and approximately $87,046.00 worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002897 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00059051 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003323 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00018791 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $321.99 or 0.00932945 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000350 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00045480 BTC.

Polkamarkets Profile

Polkamarkets (CRYPTO:POLK) is a coin. It was first traded on February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,132,745 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Polkamarkets

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkamarkets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkamarkets should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polkamarkets using one of the exchanges listed above.

