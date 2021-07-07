PolkaWar Price Up 2.4% Over Last Day (PWAR)

PolkaWar (CURRENCY:PWAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 7th. One PolkaWar coin can currently be purchased for $0.0546 or 0.00000159 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PolkaWar has traded flat against the dollar. PolkaWar has a total market capitalization of $327,320.97 and approximately $40,264.00 worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00049863 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.82 or 0.00133880 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.99 or 0.00166526 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,292.96 or 1.00197071 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.53 or 0.00983268 BTC.

PolkaWar Profile

PolkaWar’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

