Polyient Games Governance Token Trading Up 12.8% Over Last 7 Days (PGT)

Polyient Games Governance Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 7th. Polyient Games Governance Token has a market capitalization of $2.18 million and $9,313.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polyient Games Governance Token coin can now be bought for about $119.52 or 0.00344378 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded up 12.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polyient Games Governance Token Profile

Polyient Games Governance Token is a coin. Its genesis date was January 4th, 2018. Polyient Games Governance Token’s total supply is 20,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,236 coins. Polyient Games Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @Puregold_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Polyient Games Governance Token is medium.com/polyient-games . The official website for Polyient Games Governance Token is www.polyient.games

According to CryptoCompare, “Polyient Games is an investment firm focused on the non-fungible token (NFT) and blockchain gaming industries. It invests in startups that are building the infrastructure and applications that will scale the NFT asset class. In addition to its investment activities, Polyient is also building the Polyient Games Ecosystem (PG Ecosystem), a collaborative platform that aims to bring together all participants in the NFT market, ranging from blockchain games and major blockchain networks to NFT collectors and gamers. “

Polyient Games Governance Token Coin Trading

