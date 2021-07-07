Polymath Reaches Market Cap of $133.76 Million (POLY)

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. One Polymath coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000636 BTC on major exchanges. Polymath has a market cap of $133.76 million and $20.11 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Polymath has traded up 18.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Polymath alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.93 or 0.00406014 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00008033 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003944 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000056 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Polymath Coin Profile

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 618,764,165 coins. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network . Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network . The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polymath Network is a blockchain-based system to coordinate and incentivize participants to collaborate and launch financial products on the blockchain. The Polymath team aims to create a standard token protocol which embeds defined requirements into the tokens themselves to ease the primary issuance and secondary trading of blockchain securities tokens. “

Polymath Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymath and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.