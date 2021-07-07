PopularCoin Market Cap Hits $96,519.99 (POP)

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. PopularCoin has a market cap of $96,519.99 and $10.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PopularCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PopularCoin has traded up 3.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00066035 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $137.94 or 0.00403754 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,119.87 or 0.99873291 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00038251 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007940 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00007688 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000066 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00010788 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

PopularCoin Profile

PopularCoin (CRYPTO:POP) is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. PopularCoin’s total supply is 4,161,678,826 coins. The official message board for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com/popology . PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PopularCoin’s official website is www.popularcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PopularCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

PopularCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PopularCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PopularCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

