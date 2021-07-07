Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Shares Up 4.7%

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX)’s stock price shot up 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.91 and last traded at $8.91. 3,424 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 274,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.51.

A number of research firms have commented on PSTX. Zacks Investment Research raised Poseida Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Poseida Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.91. The stock has a market cap of $553.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Matthew A. Spear sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total transaction of $37,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,378.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Ostertag sold 20,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $200,900.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,083 shares of company stock worth $792,218.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics by 326.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Poseida Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Poseida Therapeutics by 582.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Poseida Therapeutics by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Poseida Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PSTX)

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

