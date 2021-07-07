PotCoin (POT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,162.00

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 21.4% against the dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0141 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a market cap of $3.20 million and approximately $1,162.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,259.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,347.61 or 0.06852433 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $514.46 or 0.01501650 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $138.70 or 0.00404849 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.70 or 0.00156733 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $218.20 or 0.00636915 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $142.85 or 0.00416958 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007923 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $118.71 or 0.00346512 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,385,479 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars.

