PressOne Price Hits $0.0245 on Top Exchanges (PRS)

PressOne (CURRENCY:PRS) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. One PressOne coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0245 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PressOne has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. PressOne has a market cap of $6.99 million and approximately $527.00 worth of PressOne was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About PressOne

PressOne (CRYPTO:PRS) is a coin. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. PressOne’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,742,628 coins. PressOne’s official Twitter account is @PRESSoneHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . PressOne’s official website is press.one . The official message board for PressOne is medium.com/@pressone

According to CryptoCompare, “Press.One is a content distribution service based on the blockchain, similar in style to services like Steemit, which reward content creators in cryptocurrency based on the value of their contributions to the community. “

Buying and Selling PressOne

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PressOne directly using US dollars.

